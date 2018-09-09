Fitzpatrick retains European Masters title in play-off
Matt Fitzpatrick won the European Masters for a second successive year after overcoming Lucas Bjerregaard in a play-off on Sunday.
Overnight leader Fitzpatrick picked up a birdie on the 18th to draw level with Bjerregaard, who had produced a brilliant seven-under round to rise to the top of the leaderboard.
But after joining the Dane on 17 under for the tournament, Fitzpatrick - who held a two-shot lead at the start of the day - produced another birdie as the players replayed the last hole, snatching the victory from Bjerregaard.
The 24-year-old becomes the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win the event in back-to-back years, with the Spaniard having triumphed in 1977 and 1978.
He's done it! @MattFitz94 successfully defends the Omega European Masters, becoming the first player to do so since Seve Ballesteros.#oem2018 pic.twitter.com/V6V3VCde7Z— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 9, 2018
Fitzpatrick's win - his first of 2018 and the fifth European Tour title of his career - also sends a message to Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn after he was overlooked for a wildcard last week.
Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera found water at the last when needing a birdie to get a share of the lead, the resulting bogey meaning he finished two shots adrift of Fitzpatrick and Bjerregaard.
Nacho Elvira was a distant fourth on 12 under, Daniel Brooks was a further shot back in fifth while Hideto Tanihara and Wu Ashun tied for sixth.
