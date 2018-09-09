Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fitzpatrick retains European Masters title in play-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    09 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST
fitzpatrick - CROPPED
England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the European Masters for a second successive year after overcoming Lucas Bjerregaard in a play-off on Sunday.

Overnight leader Fitzpatrick picked up a birdie on the 18th to draw level with Bjerregaard, who had produced a brilliant seven-under round to rise to the top of the leaderboard.

But after joining the Dane on 17 under for the tournament, Fitzpatrick - who held a two-shot lead at the start of the day - produced another birdie as the players replayed the last hole, snatching the victory from Bjerregaard.

The 24-year-old becomes the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win the event in back-to-back years, with the Spaniard having triumphed in 1977 and 1978.

Fitzpatrick's win - his first of 2018 and the fifth European Tour title of his career - also sends a message to Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn after he was overlooked for a wildcard last week.

Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera found water at the last when needing a birdie to get a share of the lead, the resulting bogey meaning he finished two shots adrift of Fitzpatrick and Bjerregaard.

Nacho Elvira was a distant fourth on 12 under, Daniel Brooks was a further shot back in fifth while Hideto Tanihara and Wu Ashun tied for sixth.

Matthew Fitzpatrick retains European Masters in a playoff
