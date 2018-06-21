Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fleetwood flounders as Gros takes Pulheim lead

Four days after his heroics at the U.S. Open, Tommy Fleetwood failed to fire as he carded a two-over 74 at the BMW International Open.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 23:39 IST
3
tommyfleetwood - cropped
U.S. Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood came back down to earth with a bump at the BMW International Open on Thursday, the U.S. Open runner-up toiling in Pulheim as Sebastien Gros claimed an early lead.

Fleetwood produced a record-equalling final-round 63 to surge into contention on the final day at Shinnecock Hills, the Englishman finishing two over and just one shot behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka.

His best performance at a major will have felt a long way away in Germany, though, as he carded a 74 to sit tied for 58th on two over.

Four birdies may have adorned his card, but as many bogeys halted his progress and a double at the seventh saw him tumble down the leaderboard.

Fleetwood – the highest-ranked player this week – was not the only big name to struggle, with Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters also over par after round one.

Only 22 players will start Friday in red figures, with Frenchman Gros leading the way after a 68 that was spoiled only by a dropped shot at the 16th.

His advantage is just a solitary stroke, with Aaron Rai, Henric Sturehed, Scott Jamieson and Jorge Campillo sitting at three under.

