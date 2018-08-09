Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Furyk closer to captain's choices for Ryder Cup, Tiger still an option

09 Aug 2018
Jim Furyk is closing in on his four captain's choices to round out the US Ryder Cup team, but the competition is still open and Tiger Woods remains in the mix.

At a media conference at Bellerive Country Club, site of the US PGA Championship that tees offs on Thursday, Furyk talked about his role as captain and how he'll make his picks.

The eight automatic qualifiers for the American team will be set after the conclusion of the final major of the season. Heading into this weekend's action, the top eight in the Ryder Cup points standings are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Ricky Fowler and Webb Simpson. The former quartet have clinched spots already.

The four golfers ranked ninth to 12th in the standings looking to play their way in this weekend are Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar. Woods, mentioned as a possible team member, is 20th in the standings.

"There's really not a number, [but] has it narrowed down some, I think it has," Furyk said about the his field of potential picks. "You want guys who are in good form from the summertime on, guys who have had a good season.

"I think the list has been narrowed, but it's still open, if that makes sense."

Furyk said earlier this year he talked with Woods, who is a Ryder Cup vice captain, about the possibility of him playing in this year's event. When a reporter asked Furyk if Woods had done enough already this season to merit a spot on the team, he danced around the question.

"It's been fun watching him play this summer," Furyk said. "He knew then that I think he was on the mend and starting to play better. By March I saw his game was in a lot better shape.

"Trying to interpret whether he's done enough or hasn't done enough…that's a position I don't have to put myself in right now…but it's fun to see him put himself in the mix."

