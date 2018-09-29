Furyk confident United States can bounce back

Jim Furyk speaks to Ryder Cup vice-captain Matt Kuchar

Jim Furyk is confident his United States team can produce a comeback of their own at the Ryder Cup after they found themselves on the end of a huge momentum shift on day one.

After winning three of Friday's fourball matches, the USA struggled badly in the afternoon foursomes, losing all four contests convincingly.

Yet Furyk, who has reverted to his initial morning pairings for Saturday's fourballs, did his best to remain upbeat when facing the media.

"You've got to look at it, we played for eight points so far out of 28. The event's still pretty young," said the Team USA captain.

"We've got one more team format and then the singles. You know, a pretty small percentage of this golf tournament has been played.

"We have to shore things up [in the foursomes], and I'm guessing we'll switch things up in the afternoon tomorrow [Saturday]. We've already been thinking about that.

A lot of golf still to be played.



Tomorrow's a new day. See you bright and early on the first tee. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/k1FkS3pPC3 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

"I think our guys, I think they will respond, I really do. I have a lot of confidence in this team. Obviously it's going to leave a sour taste in their mouth tonight and they have to sleep on that. We'll come back tomorrow, and I bet we'll be fine."

In his 12th Ryder Cup, Phil Mickelson suffered a chastening defeat alongside rookie Bryson DeChambeau. The American pairing were seven down through nine against Alex Noren and Sergio Garcia before eventually losing 5 and 4.

Nevertheless, Furyk said he did not regret combining the duo, who slumped to four over through eight holes before fighting back with the match effectively beyond them.

"I'll be honest. I'd do it again. I have a lot of confidence in all 12," said Furyk. "I felt comfortable putting them out there."