Garcia, Stenson hunting half-way leaders in Munich

Frontrunners Joel Stalter and Joakim Lagergren may have to fend off some powerhouse rivals to retain their BMW International Open lead.

Major champions Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are poised to take advantage of any mistakes from joint leaders Joel Stalter and Joakim Lagergren following the second round of the BMW International Open.

Lagergren produced the round of the day, a six-under 66, to reach nine under for the European Tour event in windy conditions at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

The Swede is level atop the leaderboard with France's Stalter, who posted a four-under 68.

"It was great out there," Lagergren said.

"I had a lot of fun out there. Playing really, really good, especially from tee-to-green. So I'm happy with that.

"It's a little bit more windy, yes. I would say the greens are a bit smaller when it's this windy but if you're still hitting really good shots out there, it's scoreable."

Both men will be looking over their shoulder at two big names on moving day, with Masters winner Garcia and Open champion Stenson among a group of five players tied for second at eight under.

Stenson sunk four birdies and dropped just one shot as he seeks to retain the title he won from Darren Fichardt and Thorbjorn Olesen here last year.

Overnight leader Wade Ormsby could not back up his hugely impressive eight-under opening round, the Australian struggling to a two-over 74 to slip back to a share of 11th.