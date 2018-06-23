Hend surges clear as Fleetwood struggles again in Pulheim

U.S. Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood is 10 shots behind new leader Scott Hend at the BMW International Open.

Tommy Fleetwood on day two of the BMW International Open

Scott Hend fired an impressive score of 67 hold the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW International Open, while Tommy Fleetwood continued to struggle in Pulheim.

Despite high winds at Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof, as well as a bogey to start his second round on the 10th, Hend, registered four birdies and an eagle to move to six under for the tournament.

"It's just patience," said Hend. "When it's this windy, if you're not patient you're going to get smashed, it's as simple as that."

Fleetwood, however, again failed to recapture the form from his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, signing for a second successive 74 to sit 10 shots off the pace, narrowly avoiding missing the cut.

After 36 holes:



-6 Hend

-5 Geyger

-5 Sturehed

-4 Gros

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -4 Rai

-4 Kieffer

-4 Kaymer

-4 Cullen

Sergio Garcia – the only other player ranked in the top 65 playing at this event – is six shots behind Hend after posting a 71.

In a tight field below the Australian leader, rounds of 69 and 70 respectively saw Chile's Nico Geyger and Swede Henric Sturehed end Friday in a tie for second place, one shot off the pace.

Overnight leader Sebastien Gros could only manage a level-par 72, which saw him drop to a five-way tie for fourth, where he is joined by Englishman Aaron Rai, who provided the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one at the 16th.

As well as keeping him in contention just two shots off the lead, the ace won Rai a lucrative prize - a BMW i8 Roadster provided by the tournament's sponsors.

Gros and Rai are joined in the chasing pack by home favourites Martin Kaymer and Maximilian Kieffer, with Hend's compatriot Nick Cullen also in the running at four under.