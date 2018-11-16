Howell grabs first-round lead at Sea Island

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 16 Nov 2018, 06:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

American Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III fired an eight-under 64 to grab a two-shot lead at the RSM Classic on Thursday.

The American produced a bogey-free round that included eight birdies at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Howell is one of 13 players in the top 15 that started the PGA Tour event on the Plantation Course.

Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun, last year's winner and runner-up, respectively, opened with six-under 66s to be tied for second.

For the outright lead.



Charles Howell gets to 7-under with a birdie at No. 8.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/TKeXYcSaPp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2018

Aaron Baddeley, Davis Love III and Chase Wright are a shot further back at five under.

Love, the 54-year-old who is a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour, has missed four cuts in 11 events in 2018, but made a bright start.

Tied for the lead.@Love3d makes birdie at No. 4 to jump into the mix.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Yd1o4GaBjq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2018

Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein carded four-under 66s on the Seaside Course to be tied for seventh.