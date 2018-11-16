×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Howell grabs first-round lead at Sea Island

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    16 Nov 2018, 06:55 IST
CharlesHowellIII - Cropped
American Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III fired an eight-under 64 to grab a two-shot lead at the RSM Classic on Thursday.

The American produced a bogey-free round that included eight birdies at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Howell is one of 13 players in the top 15 that started the PGA Tour event on the Plantation Course.

Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun, last year's winner and runner-up, respectively, opened with six-under 66s to be tied for second.

Aaron Baddeley, Davis Love III and Chase Wright are a shot further back at five under.

Love, the 54-year-old who is a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour, has missed four cuts in 11 events in 2018, but made a bright start.

Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein carded four-under 66s on the Seaside Course to be tied for seventh.

Omnisport
NEWS
Big attention for rookie Champ begins with small favor
RELATED STORY
Poulter grabs first-round lead at Firestone
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tiger followed by incredible sea of fans at East Lake
RELATED STORY
Simpson grabs lead with late eagle and 63 at TPC Boston
RELATED STORY
Column: Dufner does the math in determining success rate
RELATED STORY
In-form Garcia extends lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge
RELATED STORY
Piercy shoots 65 to lead by 1 at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
RELATED STORY
An takes 1-stroke lead at Australian Open with late eagle
RELATED STORY
Gaby Lopez hangs on in China to win first LPGA title
RELATED STORY
Chez Reavie takes 1st-round lead at CJ Cup with 4-under 68
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us