Hungry Rose craving second major at Carnoustie

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    11 Jul 2018, 21:03 IST
JustinRosecropped
World number three Justin Rose

Justin Rose feels he has already put the "icing is on the cake" in his golf career but the world number three is eager to make it even sweeter by winning The Open.

Rose shot to prominence when he finished in a tie for fourth place at the 1998 tournament at Royal Birkdale as a 17-year-old amateur.

The Englishman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world, winning the 2013 U.S. Open and also claiming the gold medal at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

Rose is proud of what he has achieved in two decades since his debut home major, yet the 37-year-old is still hungry for more glory as he steps up his preparations for Carnoustie.

"I feel like I'm at a great point in my career now where the icing is on the cake, but we're looking for a little bit of cherry or decoration, or sprinkles or whatever." Rose said on the eve of the Scottish Open.

"It's been a great 20 years, but I really feel like there's an opportunity for me to make it something special. 

"I'd love to be a multiple major champion, it's nice to have that monkey off my back in having won one, but I'm beginning to crave more chances, more looks. 

"An Open would be amazing."

