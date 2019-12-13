Jackson leads Ravens past Jets to clinch AFC North title

Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens past the New York Jets 42-21, clinching the AFC North title in the NFL on Thursday.

Jackson threw five touchdown passes at M&T Bank Stadium, further strengthening his case to be this season's NFL MVP.

The 22-year-old went 15 of 23 for 212 yards while breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Jackson finished with 86 rushing yards on eight carries against the Jets.

The Ravens improved to 12-2 and secured a second straight AFC North title with a 10th consecutive victory.

Baltimore dominated the Jets (5-9) from the outset, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Mark Ingram rushed for the first after a nine-play, 84-yard drive before Jackson found Miles Boykin to make it 13-0.

Jets QB Sam Darnold, who went 18 of 32 for 218 yards, two TDs and an interception, found Jamison Crowder before the Ravens took control from there.

Jackson and Mark Andrews combined before the QB found Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts with 24- and 33-yard TD passes respectively.

Baltimore were in control despite two fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Jets, with Jackson also rested by the Ravens and replaced by Robert Griffin III.