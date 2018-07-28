Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Joh shoots 67 to retain lead at Ladies Scottish Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    28 Jul 2018, 01:35 IST
AP Image

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Friday.

The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129.

U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead on 132, along with Amy Yang (66) of South Korea.

Caroline Masson (65) of Germany was alone in fourth position on 133.

"I had pretty low expectations for today," overnight leader Joh said. "I probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole, right away we made a 45-footer, and I just started laughing.

"I didn't even know what to say. So, yeah, it was a really good start and I guess I just kept rolling with it."

Georgia Hall was the best-placed British player after a 68 left her in a share of 17th place on 3-under 139, one ahead of a group of players that included fellow Englishwomen Charley Hull, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

