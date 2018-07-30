Jutanugarn wins Ladies Scottish Open for 10th LPGA title

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Jutanugarn held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year.

Jutanugarn finished on 13-under 271 and is projected to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. She last held the No. 1 spot for two weeks in June 2017— the first Thai golfer to top the rankings.

"It means a lot to me, it's like my dream come true," the Bangkok-born Jutanugarn told lpga.com.

"I told my caddie this week, 'I want to win on a links course one time in my life,' and I did it so (I feel) pretty good."

Runner-up Lee remained in close pursuit of Jutanugarn throughout Sunday but was unable to make up a one-shot overnight deficit.

Lee produced a bogey-free 66 but couldn't do enough after her third-round 71.

Jutanugarn has also won the Kingsmill Championship and U.S. Women's Open this year.

South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third on 8 under, while their compatriot Amy Yang dropped to joint fifth.

Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.

Beating Jutanugarn was always going to be a tough challenge. She has now won her last nine tournaments when heading into the final round with at least a share of the lead.

American golfer Tiffany Joh (70), who shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday and a 9-over 80 on Saturday, tied for eighth with compatriot Jacqui Concolino and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace.