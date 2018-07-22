Kisner expects nothing but exchange of 'horror stories' with housemate Spieth

Kevin Kisner at Carnoustie

Kevin Kisner expects nothing but the exchange of a few "horror stories" with Open Championship co-leader and housemate Jordan Spieth before Sunday's final round.

American Kisner, who has led or co-led after every day at Carnoustie, shot a 68 in round three to move to nine under par for the tournament.

Defending champion Spieth is alongside Kisner and Xander Schauffele atop the leaderboard thanks to a stunning bogey-free 65.

Kisner and Spieth have been part of a large American contingent sharing a house at Carnoustie this week, but the former does not foresee much conversation back at the accommodation.

"Tonight being so late, I doubt we'll ever get to that. Everybody is probably going to be getting treatment and eating and trying to find a bed," Kisner said.

"I'm sure there will be some conversations. There always are. Everybody has a few horror stories or good laughs over something that happened out there. That will probably be the end of it.

"It's pretty much the same. With the leaderboard last night, it's just swapped Jordan with Zach [Johnson].

"Like I said, it's the end of the week. Everybody's got a lot of stuff going on. Everybody's going their separate ways [in the final round].

"Tomorrow [Sunday] morning we'll all sit around and laugh on the couch and talk about why that guy's making so many birdies."

Xander Schauffele faces into the unknown as he sits joint top of #TheOpen leaderboard for the first time. pic.twitter.com/uYwziisiXi — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

Schauffele will start in the final pairing with Spieth on Sunday, but he does not expect that to act as an intimidation.

"He's such a nice guy. If anything, we can hopefully get something going, and we can start feeding off each other," Schauffele added.

"He won last year and he's playing great golf right now. So, I think he'd be a lot of fun."

With Sunday expecting to go against the grain of the week – where conditions have been largely glorious at Carnoustie – and high winds said to be on their way, Schauffele was asked if he had a game plan for such a scenario.

"I'll let you know when I'm on the first tee," he replied. "I don't really know which way the wind's going to be blowing or how strong.

"So, I think all the players will just have to adjust on the fly."