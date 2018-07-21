Kisner philosophical after run-in with the Barry Burn

Kevin Kisner took a philosophical attitude to the double bogey at the last that potentially cost him the chance to go into round three at The Open with the outright lead.

The American was three under for his second round and eight under for the tournament when teeing it up on the 18th but undercooked an eight iron out of the rough with his second shot, sending the ball into the Barry Burn.

Kisner had to take a drop and left himself too much to do on the green to save bogey, meaning he had to settle for a share of the clubhouse lead on six under with Zach Johnson, though plenty of players still out on the course were in striking distance of the duo.

However, Kisner accepted that the unpredictable nature of links golf means such instances can occur over the duration of a tournament.

"To play 35 holes without a double I thought was pretty good. I've kept the ball in play, done everything I wanted to do all the way up into that hole," he said.

"Looking back, you could hit a sand wedge and a sand wedge and have a good look at 4.

"The way it was sitting, I didn't think it was an issue to get it in one of the bunkers and have a good chance at 4 either.

"It was just one of those things that came out completely different than we expected. I'll live with that more than chipping out and laying up from 20 feet."

Kisner, though, insists he will not lose any sleep ahead of Saturday's play at Carnoustie.

"I sleep pretty good at night. I'm always anxious when I wake up," he added.

"It doesn't affect my sleep a whole lot. I got two kids that keep me up at home, so I like to sleep."