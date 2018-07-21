Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kisner philosophical after run-in with the Barry Burn

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    21 Jul 2018, 00:06 IST
kevinkisner - Cropped
Kevin Kisner at Carnoustie

Kevin Kisner took a philosophical attitude to the double bogey at the last that potentially cost him the chance to go into round three at The Open with the outright lead.

The American was three under for his second round and eight under for the tournament when teeing it up on the 18th but undercooked an eight iron out of the rough with his second shot, sending the ball into the Barry Burn.

Kisner had to take a drop and left himself too much to do on the green to save bogey, meaning he had to settle for a share of the clubhouse lead on six under with Zach Johnson, though plenty of players still out on the course were in striking distance of the duo.

However, Kisner accepted that the unpredictable nature of links golf means such instances can occur over the duration of a tournament.

"To play 35 holes without a double I thought was pretty good. I've kept the ball in play, done everything I wanted to do all the way up into that hole," he said.

"Looking back, you could hit a sand wedge and a sand wedge and have a good look at 4. 

"The way it was sitting, I didn't think it was an issue to get it in one of the bunkers and have a good chance at 4 either.

"It was just one of those things that came out completely different than we expected. I'll live with that more than chipping out and laying up from 20 feet."

Kisner, though, insists he will not lose any sleep ahead of Saturday's play at Carnoustie.

"I sleep pretty good at night. I'm always anxious when I wake up," he added.

"It doesn't affect my sleep a whole lot. I got two kids that keep me up at home, so I like to sleep."

Omnisport
NEWS
Kisner feels the Burn, Spieth on the surge
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kisner tied for lead after double-bogey at No 18
RELATED STORY
Kisner takes lead, Carnoustie holds its own at British Open
RELATED STORY
Kisner shines at baked Carnoustie as McIlroy, Rahm and...
RELATED STORY
Kang trying to put cheating accusation behind him at British
RELATED STORY
The Open 2018 diary: Is that Tiger Woods? Harrington...
RELATED STORY
The Open 2018 diary: Spieth's got ball skills as Finau...
RELATED STORY
Kisner hopes to return Claret Jug favour to Spieth
RELATED STORY
Spieth and Rahm in the mix as Kisner sets the target
RELATED STORY
Steady start for Kisner as Woods endures mixed day at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us