Major misses a mixed blessing for Fowler and Kuchar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Jul 2018, 01:42 IST
MattKucharCropped
Matt Kuchar

Rickie Fowler is confident his previous close calls at majors will stand him in good stead going into the weekend at The Open, but Matt Kuchar is not so sure how he will use his experience from 2017.

With eight top-five finishes at golf's four landmark events to his name, Fowler remains one of the sport's biggest nearly men.

Kuchar was within touching distance of his maiden major title at last year's Open, but finished behind an inspired Jordan Spieth, who produced an outstanding display to blow away his compatriot across the final five holes at Royal Birkdale.

Fowler shot a 69 on Friday at Carnoustie to sit within three of co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, while Kuchar's 68 put him a stroke closer.

But while Fowler feels he is in his comfort zone by being in contention, Kuchar is less certain how he will harness his experience.

"I would say it just continues to feel more and more comfortable," said Fowler regarding his being in the mix.

"Just like anything, the more you do something over and over, it starts to feel like routine in a way, but in a good way.

"This is where we all want to be. Everyone wants to perform at their best at the majors, find a way to get in contention and have a chance come Sunday.

"So that's the plan. We'll see, like I said, what the weather has to offer over the weekend, but I'm looking forward to it. We're in a great spot with two rounds left."

Taking a different tone, Kuchar said: "I don't know exactly how to use it [his experience from last year].

"I know that I'm playing well at the moment. But that's about all I can control. So I'm certainly pleased with the state of my game. I'm pleased to find myself back in contention.

"That last year was awfully close. I had a taste of it. I'd certainly like on Sunday to be right back in that same position."

Omnisport
NEWS
