Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Matching 'ridiculous' Tiger not on McIlroy's radar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    18 Jul 2018, 18:54 IST
WoodsMcIlroyCropped
Tiger Woods (left) and Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has discounted the possibility of mirroring the stunning spell of form that saw Tiger Woods sweep to 14 majors in 11 years.

The Northern Irishman claimed four between 2011 and 2014, but has now gone four years without one.

However, as the former world number one prepared for this week's Open Championship at Carnoustie, he was minded to point out that any enduring run of major victories should be seen as the exception rather than the rule - with only Woods bucking that trend.

"I've always said that my performances in the majors at that point [from 2011-2014], that wasn't the norm. That wasn't my normal level. That was above my normal level," he said.

"And then you sort of, you go back down, and then you build yourself back up again. But everything finds its balance.

"And even the 14 that Tiger won, that was him at the peak of his powers, and that was him at his 100 percent best. We're not all going to be like that every single time. There's going to be times where you do struggle with this and with that.

"As long as there's points during the year where you can maybe get yourself to that level, then that's great.

"You look at Jordan [Spieth], he's had a nice little run; he's won three in three years. I had a nice one; I won four in four.

"That said, if you continue to do stuff like that, you're going to be one of the greatest of all time, but that's very hard.

"There's only really been one guy that's done it for like a 10-year period where he's won that many, and that was Tiger.

"What he did ... it was 11 years, and he won 14 major championships. I mean, that is pretty ridiculous in anyone's book.

"I'm certainly not expecting to go on that sort of a tear, but as long as I give myself chances and I'm in contention most of the time when I'm playing a major."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match
RELATED STORY
Tiger makes it easier to go about my business, says Spieth
RELATED STORY
The Open 2018 diary: Is that Tiger Woods? Harrington...
RELATED STORY
McIlroy on track for fitting major haul - Harrington
RELATED STORY
Can Tiger Woods still compete at the US Open?
RELATED STORY
Simpson ties course record for five-shot lead as Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Life of Agony's Alan Robert & Joey Z. on golf, boxing,...
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiger and Phil in prime time? Great idea in 1999
RELATED STORY
Day: Everyone wants to see Tiger Woods win
RELATED STORY
Masters 2018: Full transcript of Tiger Woods' Tuesday...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us