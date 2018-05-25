Message from coach keeping Masters champion Reed grounded

Winning the Masters has only fuelled Patrick Reed's desire to win more major golf tournaments, the green jacket victor says.

Patrick Reed wearing the green jacket

Patrick Reed described how a message from one of his coaches has helped him realise that winning the Masters does not mean he has made it into golf's elite.

The American broke his major duck at Augusta National last month, holding off final-round charges from Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win by one stroke and collect the famed green jacket.

That triumph has whetted Reed's appetite for further major success, and he told of how a warning from short-game coach Dave Pelz has further fuelled his desire.

"After winning at Augusta, it kind of hit me to want to do more and want to get better," he said.

"I think the best thing was a message I got from one of my good coaches, Dave Pelz.

"He left me a really long voicemail and just reminded me that, 'hey, just because you've won the Masters it does not mean you've made it. This is a stepping stone, allow this to be a stepping stone. Work harder to get back to these kind of tournaments, and winning these events. Don't settle, keep that pedal down and let's go'.

"It's something that hit me hard and it is kind of how I live. Just because I won a golf tournament [does not mean I should stop there]. I want more. I want to go and win more and I want to do more."

Winning the Masters brings with it a certain expectation, but Reed insists that wearing the green jacket is a source of confidence, not added pressure.

"If I were to describe the green jacket in my terms, having it at home gives me confidence, it gives me motivation," he added.

"With winning the green jacket you're now part of a small club. A very elite small club of major Masters winners.

"There's a lot that comes with that. You have to carry yourself a certain way. You have to perform a certain way. You've got to perform well.

"That has added to a challenge that I'm ready to take on and honestly, it's more motivating and confident I get from looking at the green jacket and wearing the green jacket, than any sort of pressure."

Reed was speaking at the reopening of the Ram Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort, where he hit the ceremonial first drive.