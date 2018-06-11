New world number one Johnson aims for U.S. Open history

No player has won the U.S. Open having triumphed the weekend before, but new world number one Dustin Johnson is out to change that fact.

Dustin Johnson with the St. Jude Classic trophy

Dustin Johnson's return to world number one has given him added confidence of making U.S. Open history at Shinnecock Hills this week.

The American stormed to a six-shot triumph at the St. Jude Classic to reclaim top spot in the rankings, a month after being leapfrogged by Justin Thomas.

No player has ever won the week before the U.S. Open and gone on to claim the second major of the year, but Johnson is aiming to break that hoodoo.

"Why not be the first one to do it?" Johnson said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"I don't know why it hasn't happened but the U.S. Open is a tough, tough place to go and win.

"I did win in 2016, so I know what it takes and I'm going to have to play a lot like I did this week if I want to win next week."

Johnson added that his victory at TPC Southwind is a bigger statement of intent than being world number one as he aims to win a second U.S. Open title having triumphed two years ago.

"I mean winning this week, I think, is a bigger confidence booster than being number one in the world," he said.

"Playing the way I did all week, playing the way I did [on Sunday], knowing everything that was on the line, gives me a lot of confidence going into [the U.S. Open].

"I think it was a big win. It was a big statement by myself. I'm proud of the way I played, the way I handled it."