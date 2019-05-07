×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nicklaus congratulates Tiger for receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    07 May 2019, 07:34 IST
Woods-Tiger-USNews-050619-ftr-getty
Tiger Woods

Jack Nicklaus congratulated Tiger Woods after the 15-time major winner received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

Woods, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, was awarded the medal by United States president Donald Trump after he shockingly took home the 2019 Masters title.

It was Woods' 15th major win but his first since 2008.

"Heartfelt congrats to [Tiger Woods] on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom this evening!" Nicklaus wrote on Twitter.

"His impact on golf and his ability to inspire others to play this great game is on par with his incredible talent!"

Woods became the fourth golfer to be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Arnold Palmer received the award in 2004 while Nicklaus and Charlie Sifford followed in 2005 and 2014 respectively.

"Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive," Trump said on Monday.

Advertisement

"These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness."

Woods was ranked as low as 1,199th in the world as recently as November 2017. He thanked his family and friends during the ceremony.

"You've seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows," Woods said. "I would not be in this position without all of your help.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom – along with the Congressional Medal of Freedom – is the highest award given to civilians in the United States.

Other notable athletes who have earned the medal include Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron, among others.

Advertisement
Trump to award Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom after Masters triumph
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Masters victory
RELATED STORY
Debate: Can Tiger Woods overhaul Jack Nicklaus' major record?
RELATED STORY
Happy Birthday, Rory! How McIlroy stacks up against Tiger Woods at 30
RELATED STORY
Nicklaus 18, Woods 15 - golf's most prolific major winners
RELATED STORY
Greatness like no other - Serena, Nicklaus praise inspirational Woods
RELATED STORY
Player and Nicklaus get Masters under way
RELATED STORY
Woods not thinking about 18 as Nicklaus says: 'I'm shaking in my boots'
RELATED STORY
Nike releases epic ad to celebrate Tiger Woods' victory
RELATED STORY
Remembering Tiger Woods' incredible first Masters triumph
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us