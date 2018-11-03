×
Peter Uihlein leads crowded Summerlin field after two rounds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Nov 2018, 07:27 IST
Peter Uihlein
Peter Uihlein

Peter Uihlein followed up a solid first-round performance with another good day Friday, as he leads the Shriners Hospital for Children's Open at 13-under after two rounds.

The 2010 U.S. Amateur champion wasn't quite as good as he was Day One, but he shot a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead into moving day.

He was especially good to begin his back nine, as he made three birdies in a row from his 12th through 14th holes.

Two shots back are Robert Streb and Whee Kim, who are both at 11-under for the tournament.

Uihlein has never won on the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau is three shots back, 10-under, in a tie with Harold Varner III and Abraham Ancer. DeChambeau made five birdies on the back nine.

Elsewhere on the course, Jordan Spieth followed a successful first day shooting three-under 68 to move into a tie for eighth with Cameron Champ and three others.

Rickie Fowler and Chris Kirk enter the weekend seven-under.

