Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PGA Championship starts in August heat for last time

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    09 Aug 2018, 17:46 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 100th edition of the PGA Championship began Thursday for the last time in the stifling heat of summer.

Club pro Michael Block hit the opening tee shot down the middle at Bellerive Country Club. The course is playing long and soft because of rain on Tuesday and temperatures in the 90s that require PGA officials to keep water on the greens.

The PGA Championship moves to the middle of May next year.

Tiger Woods, defending champion Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are getting most of the attention from the morning side of the draw.

Block is among 20 club pros who qualified for this major. He is the first club pro in six years to qualify for the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Heat serves as muggy reminder of the final PGA in August
RELATED STORY
PGA Championship celebrates 100 as Tiger Woods goes for 15
RELATED STORY
Rose ready for PGA Championship despite back issue
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson the man to beat at...
RELATED STORY
Scattered storms, sultry weather on tap at PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Bellerive eager to produce memorable PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Major motivation for Ryder Cup hopefuls
RELATED STORY
Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Garcia in need of timely boost
RELATED STORY
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: A look at top contenders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us