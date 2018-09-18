Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PGA Tour announces changes to FedEx Cup Playoffs format

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST
Jay Monahan - cropped
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will be revamped in 2019 with a new system and increased prize money, the PGA Tour has announced.

The governing body revealed there would be a bonus system based on strokes that will take effect at the Tour Championship next year and the Playoffs will be reduced from four tournaments to three.

Under the new system, the player who has the most FedEx Cup points after next season's BMW Championship, the final qualifying event, will start the first round of the Tour Championship at 10 under par and have a two-shot lead over the second-highest points earner.

The rankings will be used as a starting point for players, with the third-ranked player beginning at seven under and the fourth-ranked player at six under, and whoever finishes the Tour Championship with the lowest score will win the tournament and the FedEx Cup.

The prize money given to next year's FedEx Cup winner has been increased by $5million while those who perform well in the regular season will also benefit from a new incentive program.

"Compared to the current system, the beauty here is in the simplicity," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Fans are very familiar with golf leaderboards in relation to par, so they will have a clear understanding of the impact every shot makes during the final run for the FedEx Cup - ultimately leading to a singular champion without conflicting storylines."

