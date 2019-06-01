Pieters falls short before Antwerp play-off drama

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 01 Jun 2019, 02:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Belgian Knockout host Thomas Pieters

Thomas Pieters fell agonisingly short of a remarkable fightback at the Belgian Knockout, before five players crashed out in a thrilling play-off on Friday.

With the field split into two sections, 32 players advanced from each half and play-offs were required to separate those tied on the cut line.

Pieters, who slumped to a dismal on six over on Thursday, almost forced his way into the picture, but a round of 65 was not quite enough to bring him to the Section A benchmark of one under.

The tournament host was three under at the turn, yet two bogeys through the next four holes - sandwiching two birdies - put paid to his hopes despite a late rally.

Pieters was at least spared the disappointment of a last-gasp play-off defeat, with Max Orrin's departure from Section B particularly gutting.

The Englishman went five under for the day with a bogey-free round, only to send his tee shot left in the play-off to drop a shot for the first time all day.

Lasse Jensen went out in similar fashion, while Adam Bland, James Morrison and Tom Lewis were also eliminated.

A valiant 65, but in the end the task was too great.



Tournament host @Thomas_Pieters can hold his head high. pic.twitter.com/m3IiPVBg2w — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 31, 2019

However, Nino Bertasio, Sam Horsfield and Daniel Gavins all made their pars to progress, while Steven Brown and Soren Kjeldsen also made it through.

Chris Paisley, carding a second 65 in succession, to sit as the top seed, though all remaining players in contention will have a clean slate over six rounds of nine-hole stroke play.