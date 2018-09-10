Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rain delays BMW Championship, and possibly Furyk's last Ryder Cup pick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    10 Sep 2018, 00:22 IST
BMWChampionship - Cropped
Heavy rain at the BMW Championship

Heavy rain means the final round of the BMW Championship will be played on Monday, which could in turn cause a delay to the announcement of Jim Furyk's final wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose, on 17 under, leads by one shot after 54 holes of the PGA Tour event at Aronimink Golf Club, with Team Europe colleague Rory McIlroy and United States hopeful Xander Schauffele poised in a tie for second.

However, inclement weather in the Philadelphia area throughout Sunday meant the decision was taken to shift the final round back a day.

"Play has been suspended for the day," read an update from the PGA Tour. "Plans for Monday will follow later in the day."

USA captain Furyk, who earlier this week named Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as three of his four picks, is scheduled to complete his line-up on Monday.

But he may opt to delay that announcement until the conclusion of the BMW Championship, with the likes of Schauffele, Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner thought to be the most likely candidates for the 12th and final spot.

Furyk's European counterpart Thomas Bjorn announced his four wildcard selections on Wednesday, with Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey all given the nod.

