Rose relieved to come through 'tough day' in contention

While a number of big names were blustered in the wind, Justin Rose came through still in contention at Shinnecock Hills.

Justin Rose at the U.S. Open

Justin Rose was delighted to come through a "tough day" relatively unscathed at one over par at the U.S. Open, as a number of rivals struggled with the windy conditions.

The world number three teed off at 07:29 local time (11:29 GMT) at Shinnecock Hills, with the weather already a concern at that early stage.

And although Rose could muster only a one-over 71, the Englishman was well placed as he headed back to the clubhouse, with other supposed contenders blown way off course.

Rory McIlroy carded a 10-over 80, with playing partners Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson at eight over and seven over respectively, leaving Rose comparatively content.

"I'm happy it's over. I'm very happy with that style, though, for sure," he said.

Shots like this are what it takes to win a #USOpen . pic.twitter.com/A5WNpZTPm4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2018

"I woke up this morning very early, 4:30am, got in the shower, got dressed, had a cup of tea; a good start to the day. I got in the car, didn't pay much attention, arrived here and I'm like, 'Wow, what is going on?'

"The wind... The flags were already fluttering dead straight. I knew I was in for a tough day when I saw that - and then I heard it was going to pick up even more around 11am.

"I'm not sure if it did or it didn't. It was a tough day.

"I thought 7:29am would be a good tee time today. It could still remain to be a good tee time today. I don't know what the forecast is. I think the wind's going to stay up.

"I was very happy to get the round out of the way this morning."