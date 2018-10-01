Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ryder Cup diary: Olesen's urgent matters and the 'Postman' delivers for Europe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Oct 2018, 01:40 IST
europe-09302018-getty-ftr
Thomas Bjorn (right)

Well, folks. That's it. After three frantic days in northern France, Europe got the job done to complete a resounding victory over the United States to regain the Ryder Cup.

The splash of Phil Mickelson's golf ball was replaced by the splash of spraying champagne, as Thomas Bjorn's men began the celebrations that are sure to last long into the night and, most likely, into Monday morning.

So as the dust settles on another memorable Ryder Cup, take a look at Omnisport's final daily diary from Le Golf National.


OLESEN'S URGENT MATTERS

Before Thorbjorn Olesen provided one of the biggest surprises of the day in beating Jordan Spieth handily, 5 and 4, he was spotted sprinting to a toilet before going to the practice range, not even waiting for his golf cart to stop.

What business he took care of in there had to have helped him on the course, right?


WAIT A MINUTE MR. POSTMAN

Ian Poulter lived up to this nickname as the "Postman" as he delivered another point for Europe in Sunday's singles.

He celebrated his side's victory by borrowing a fan's costume and becoming an almost literal mailbox.

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

A celebrity match was held earlier this week at Le Golf National, but arguably the biggest name was spotted Sunday in the media centre as former European captain Jose Maria Olazabal strolled through.

His unassuming outfit didn't stop him from being flocked.

Omnisport
NEWS
Column: Poulter and his passion back at the Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood the answer to Europe's prayers
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup diary: Mickelson's woe brings Europe fans joy
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: McIlroy & Rahm reveal WhatsApp...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup diary: Scoreboard shocker, captains tight-lipped
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood's hair delights Poulter
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: Rory's wayward putting and...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup, European capsules
RELATED STORY
Mailing it in! Poulter wears postbox outfit after Ryder...
RELATED STORY
Kaymer tips Europe for Ryder Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us