Ryder Cup diary: Olesen's urgent matters and the 'Postman' delivers for Europe

Thomas Bjorn (right)

Well, folks. That's it. After three frantic days in northern France, Europe got the job done to complete a resounding victory over the United States to regain the Ryder Cup.

The splash of Phil Mickelson's golf ball was replaced by the splash of spraying champagne, as Thomas Bjorn's men began the celebrations that are sure to last long into the night and, most likely, into Monday morning.

So as the dust settles on another memorable Ryder Cup, take a look at Omnisport's final daily diary from Le Golf National.



OLESEN'S URGENT MATTERS

Before Thorbjorn Olesen provided one of the biggest surprises of the day in beating Jordan Spieth handily, 5 and 4, he was spotted sprinting to a toilet before going to the practice range, not even waiting for his golf cart to stop.

#TeamEurope's Thorbjorn Olesen goes 1 up on Jordan Spieth through four.



Can the rookie take down a #GoUSA big dog? #RyderCup@OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/nz9D6gQp8T — Russell Greaves (@RussGreaves) September 30, 2018

What business he took care of in there had to have helped him on the course, right?



WAIT A MINUTE MR. POSTMAN

Ian Poulter lived up to this nickname as the "Postman" as he delivered another point for Europe in Sunday's singles.

He celebrated his side's victory by borrowing a fan's costume and becoming an almost literal mailbox.

Unreal Scenes



Ian Poulter is inside a postbox!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iT7ZLnMtyk — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

A celebrity match was held earlier this week at Le Golf National, but arguably the biggest name was spotted Sunday in the media centre as former European captain Jose Maria Olazabal strolled through.

His unassuming outfit didn't stop him from being flocked.

Jose Maria Olazabal was the #TeamEurope captain for the 2012 Miracle at Medinah.



Today he’s on reception in the media centre at #LeGolfNational , obviously. pic.twitter.com/qVImu4QIYd — Russell Greaves (@RussGreaves) September 30, 2018