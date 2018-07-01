Ryu makes her move at Women's PGA Championship

South Korean Ryu So-yeon

Ryu So-yeon broke away late on day three to take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship in Illinois.

The former world number one shot a five-under 67 to move 11-under overall and inch closer to a third major title, following her U.S. Open win in 2011 and ANA Inspiration victory in 2017.

The South Korean made her move late in her round with three birdies on the last five holes, including one on the 18th, while her rivals slipped off the pace at the end of their respective rounds.

Canadian Brooke Henderson held the lead for most of the afternoon, but bogeyed the 14th and 16th holes to fall to outright second place at eight-under.

Ryu's compatriot Park Sung-hyun shared the lead with the top two at the halfway mark of the competition, but dropped four strokes behind the lead on moving day with a one-under 71.

Angel Yin and Bronte Law round out the top five on six and five-under respectively.

Ryu, Henderson and Park will all tee off at the same time in Sunday's final round.