Schauffele wins HSBC for US sweep of World Championships

Associated Press
News
10   //    28 Oct 2018, 14:06 IST
AP Image

SHANGHAI (AP) — Xander Schauffele has made it a clean sweep of American winners in the World Golf Championships.

Schauffele birdied his last two holes Sunday for a 4-under 68 and then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th in a playoff to beat Tony Finau and win the HSBC Champions.

Schauffele began the week in Shanghai by celebrating his 25th birthday. He ended it with a tight finish at Sheshan International for his first victory since the Tour Championship last year.

Finau, who closed with a 71, hit into a bunker in the playoff, had to lay up and narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie to extend the playoff.

Defending champion Justin Rose shot 72 and finished third, missing out on a chance to return to No. 1 in the world.

