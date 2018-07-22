Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spieth and Tiger underway as Kisner falls back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:53 IST
jordanspieth - Cropped
Jordan Spieth at Carnoustie

Jordan Spieth began his final round at The Open with a par as Tiger Woods made a steady start to his bid to win a 15th major title, but Kevin Kisner found trouble early.

Defending champion Spieth surged into contention on a low-scoring moving day with a glorious 65 that left him nine under par for the tournament.

Carnoustie was again baked in sunshine on Sunday, but the winds were stronger than they had been all week and forecasted to pick up more as the day progressed.

It meant scoring was serene in the early holes for the leaders, though Tommy Fleetwood birdied the first to sit three shots off Spieth and co-leader Xander Schauffele.

Kisner, who has led or co-led after every round, found trouble in a fairway bunker at the second, needing two attempts to get out of the sand and making double bogey to fall two back.

Woods rolled back the years in round three with a stunning 66, but he missed a 10-footer for birdie at the opening hole before following up with another par at the second.

Francesco Molinari and Kevin Chappell sit alongside Fleetwood, while Erik van Rooyen and Alex Noren were four off the pace.

Rory McIlroy's hopes of a fast start were dented by a bogey at the second and he was four under for the tournament.

Omnisport
NEWS
The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner share lead at Open
RELATED STORY
Spieth and Rahm in the mix as Kisner sets the target
RELATED STORY
Prowling Tiger Woods on Open charge as Spieth joins leaders
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, McIlroy and Spieth bare teeth as Kisner and...
RELATED STORY
Woods sets clubhouse target, Kisner edges back in front
RELATED STORY
Spieth relishing prospect of Tiger tussle at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Johnson and Kisner, housemates and British Open leaders
RELATED STORY
Flawless Spieth takes share of Open lead after Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Kisner shines at baked Carnoustie as McIlroy, Rahm and...
RELATED STORY
Steady start for Kisner as Woods endures mixed day at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us