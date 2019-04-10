×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spieth feels 'great' about his game despite recent results

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    10 Apr 2019, 06:30 IST
spieth-jordan-04092019-getty-ftr.jpg
Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth should not be entering the Masters under the radar.

The 25-year-old has had plenty of success at Augusta National, even early in his career. He became the second-youngest person to win the Masters in 2015 and has had a total of four top-three finishes in five starts at Augusta, including that victory. 

But, he said Tuesday he feels like he’s under the radar. He's also okay with that.

In fact, Spieth couldn't feel better about his game. 

“I feel great about the state of my game right now,” he said, as reported by Golfweek.com.

“I feel like my recent results aren’t a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I’ve made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee‑to‑green game, really just off the tee, my long game, which has been the only separation from being able to win golf tournaments over the last month or so.”​

While the three-time major champion may be confident entering play Thursday, he's been up and down in tournaments leading up to golf's first elite championship.

Spieth has missed the cut twice and played in the last group, which features the leaders, on Sunday. 

Advertisement

“I feel like I’ve had a career’s worth of golf just at five events,” Spieth said. 

This week, he will be looking to win a major for the first time since 2017, when he took home the Open Championship.

“[It's about] seeing the longevity of the career and how you do go through up-and-down and everybody does," Spieth said.

"And it’s how quickly can you climb out of the lows and how high can you go for the highs, and that’s the goal.”​

Omnisport
NEWS
Spieth not focused on results
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: Augusta light can lead Spieth out of the shadows
RELATED STORY
Spieth satisfied with progress amid struggles
RELATED STORY
Kim leads, Spieth and Fowler lurking in Texas
RELATED STORY
Spieth trending in 'right direction' ahead of Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Column: Spieth keeping patience amid worst slump of career
RELATED STORY
Kim leads Texas Open after Spieth shoots 73
RELATED STORY
Spieth looks at fresh start and last year's progress
RELATED STORY
Spieth fights back but eliminated on final hole
RELATED STORY
Spieth tied for lead after 12 holes at rainy Riviera
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us