Teenager Yang revels in making China Open cut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    03 May 2019, 19:24 IST
yangkuang - Cropped
Yang Kuang in action

Yang Kuang said there are "not enough words to describe the feeling" after the 14-year-old drained a putt at the last to make the cut at the China Open.

Aged just 14 years, six months and 12 days, the teenager became the second youngest player in history to make the cut at a European Tour event.

It required nerves beyond his fledgling years to do so, with Yang rolling in a 13-footer to remain at two under par for the tournament and book a place for the weekend at Genzon Golf Club.

Playing partners Louis de Jager and Kodai Ichihara offered their congratulations to Yang, who was barely able to comprehend the achievement.

"I'm really happy, it's amazing," he said in quotes reported by the European Tour. 

"I was really nervous on 18 as it is a long putt for me but it went in and I'm too happy - there are not enough words to describe the feeling.

"Although my putting was better and my game was better than yesterday, the score is the same.

"I'm just so happy and want to thank my mum, my dad, my headteacher and members of my family for all their support."

Wu Ashun leads the tournament by two strokes at 13 under par through the opening two rounds.

