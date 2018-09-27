Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: Olesen enjoying the single life at Ryder Cup

Associated Press
News
11   //    27 Sep 2018, 16:18 IST
AP Image

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Thorbjorn Olesen was the only European player without a date when the Ryder Cup teams met for dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

So he was able to play the field.

Olesen photobombed a group picture of his teammates' wives and girlfriends, which was posted on the European team's Twitter account.

The 28-year-old Dane says he just "had to jump in there and take that beautiful picture. So I was a pretty happy man for a few minutes."

Olesen was the last player to qualify for the European team, giving him a chance to play for his mentor. Thomas Bjorn, the most famous golfer to come out of Denmark, is serving as captain for the home team at Le Golf National.

Olesen says he experienced "a different kind of pressure" trying to make his first Ryder Cup team. He calls it a "good learning experience" that shows he can handle a pressure-packed situation.

___

11:45 a.m.

With the sun beating down on Le Golf National, European and American players are getting in their final practice before the start of the Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods might be taking it easy, though.

Woods chose not to take a tee shot in front of thousands of spectators who were gathered around what is set to be an atmospheric first tee.

Instead, he let playing partners Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take their shots and walked down the fairway with them.

The opening ceremony and the draw for Friday's morning fourballs take place later Thursday.

NEWS
Contact Us