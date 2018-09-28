Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tiger bemoans loss of momentum

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:52 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods on his way to a fourball defeat at the Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods bemoaned his and Patrick Reed's failure to make any birdies over the closing stretch as they were beaten by Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari at the Ryder Cup.

Woods, who came into this event in top form after winning last week's Tour Championship, was expected to form a strong pairing with Reed - the United States' outstanding player at Hazeltine two years ago.

However, after forging ahead against Fleetwood and Molinari, Woods and Reed lost their way and suffered a 3 and 1 defeat.

"We both played well early," said Woods. "I know I was really playing well and unfortunately once we got to 2up through 11 holes [actually 10], we never made another birdie. I think they birdied, it seemed like just about every other hole after that.

"We just couldn't put any pressure [on]. We couldn't answer them. They put it on us pretty hard.

"As I said, we were in control of the match being 2up, but we just didn't make any birdies coming in. You have to make birdies in fourball. You have to do it."

Asked if he would work on any aspect of his game ahead of day two, Woods, whose Ryder Cup win-loss-halve record now reads 13-18-3, replied: "I'm not going to work on anything. My game is fine.

"My cut really wasn't cutting off the tee today. I was hammering it. The ball was going far. It was going straight, but it was not cutting. I can accept that. That's really no big deal.

"My putting feels solid. I'll be ready come tomorrow [Saturday] whenever [the] captain puts me out."

Reed added: "The biggest thing is we've just got to make some putts and just make a little bit bigger and better decisions."

While the USA led 3-1 after the morning session, things were going Europe's way early in the foursomes as they opened up significant leads in all four matches.

