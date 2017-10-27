Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Having been arrested after being found asleep at the wheel of his car in May, Tiger Woods was in court on Friday.

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 23:52 IST

Tiger Woods in Palm Beach Gardens

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving at a Palm Beach County court on Friday and will enter a pre-trial diversion programme.

The 14-time major winner appeared in front of a judge to enter his plea – with the state no longer pursuing a charge of DUI – before being put on probation for 12 months, hit with a fine of $250, ordered to pay $250 to victim services and entered into DUI school.

Woods must also undertake 50 hours of community service, amid a raft of probation conditions.

The 41-year-old was arrested on May 29 after police officers found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes, which was parked in a travel lane.

Woods failed a sobriety test, but blew a .000 in a pair of breathalyser tests administered after he was brought in by police.

He attributed his condition to medication he was taking in the wake of recent back surgery that has kept him sidelined from the PGA Tour since February.

In a statement issued on social media in July, Woods said: "I recently completed an out of state private intensive program.

"I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received."

Just last week Woods was cleared to resume playing without restrictions, having not been involved in competitive action since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February after suffering another injury setback.