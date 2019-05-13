×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

US PGA Championship 2019: Four wins and a shock loss on Tiger's timeline

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    13 May 2019, 16:30 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods with the US PGA Championship trophy in 1999

Tiger Woods will doubtless be the centre of attention at the US PGA Championship, following his remarkable triumph at the Masters last month.

Ahead of the second major of 2019, which takes place at Bethpage's fearsome Black Course, we take a look at Tiger's record in the PGA, focusing on the stand-out tournaments that occurred 10 and 20 years ago respectively.

 

1997: T29

1998: T10

1999: 1  - Tiger's first PGA success came at Medinah 20 years ago, as he edged out a teenage Sergio Garcia. Woods, seeking a second major title after his success at the 1997 Masters, shared the lead with Mike Weir heading into the final round and looked to have the tournament wrapped up at the turn, only to wobble down the stretch. However, despite dropping four shots over the final seven holes, Woods did just enough to pip Garcia by a single stroke with a winning score of 11 under. He went on to finish fifth at the following year's Masters, but then stunningly won each of the next four majors, including the 2000 PGA.

2000: 1

2001: T29

Advertisement

2002: 2

2003: T39

2004: T24

2005: T4

2006: 1

2007: 1

2008: Did Not Play

2009: 2 - By the time the 2009 PGA rolled around, Woods was a 14-time major champion and widely expected to overhaul Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 wins in golf's premier strokeplay events. Major number 15 appeared a certainty when he opened up a four-shot advantage through 36 holes at Hazeltine and remained two clear going into the final round. Tiger had never failed to win a major when leading with 18 to play, but that record was broken in sensational fashion by Y.E. Yang. The unheralded South Korean capitalised on a strangely poor display from Woods and captured first place on the back nine. Under immense pressure as he came down the last ahead by one, Yang then produced a truly magnificent approach to the 18th green to seal victory. At that time, few could have imagined Woods would have to wait almost 10 years to taste major success again.

2010: T28

2011: Missed Cut

2012: T11

2013: T40

2014: MC

2015: MC

2016: DNP

2017: DNP

2018: 2

Advertisement
Woods grouped with Molinari and Koepka at US PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Homa secures first PGA Tour win at Wells Fargo Championship
RELATED STORY
Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 81 PGA Tour wins
RELATED STORY
Kang claims AT&T Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour win
RELATED STORY
Mitchell wins first PGA Tour title at Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Romo shoots his best round on PGA Tour
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson wins Mexico Championship for 6th WGC title
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Cantlay goes close to hole-in-one on par four
RELATED STORY
Mitchell wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Martin Trainer wins Puerto Rico Open for 1st PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us