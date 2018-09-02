Wallace wins in Denmark to boost his Ryder Cup hopes

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 02 Sep 2018, 22:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Wallace celebrates at the Made in Denmark.

Matt Wallace produced a fast finish before prevailing in a four-man play-off at the Made in Denmark on Sunday.

The Englishman was well off the pace before reeling off a stunning run of five birdies over the final six holes, lifting him to 19 under par at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

Overnight leader Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown also finished on the same score, meaning the quartet went to extra holes to find a winner.

Watched on by Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Wallace kept his cool under pressure, producing back-to-back birdies at the 18th to see off his compatriots.

"It's pretty special. That just shows who I am, my determination and grit. That's what I'm all about," he said after claiming his third win on the European Tour this season.

Both Westwood - who had let slip a two-shot advantage in the closing stages - and Thomson made pars to drop out of the play-off after the first extra hole, while Brown succumbed at the 18th green second time around after failing to replicate his opening birdie.

Wallace's impressive performance furthered his wildcard claims for Team Europe too, with Bjorn set to name his four picks on Wednesday.

Matt Wallace lifts his fourth European Tour title in 16 months#MiD18 pic.twitter.com/oVZd7cyWfD — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 2, 2018

Thorbjorn Olesen is already certain of playing at Le Golf National, however, after he secured the last automatic qualification spot.

The Dane finished in a tie for 20th on 11 under but, with rivals Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell failing to win the event, he has clinched the fourth and final spot available via the World Points list.

Fitzpatrick pushed hard to make up ground on the final day, a blemish-free 66 for a second successive day seeing him finish on 16 under to claim a share of seventh place with Belgian Thomas Detry.

Pepperell ended up on five under after signing for a 70, though he showed his sense of humour on social media after failing to close the gap on Olesen.

"Well, no Ryder Cup this year for me which is a shame because I was really looking forward to winning zero points," he wrote on Twitter.

Well, no Ryder Cup this year for me which is a shame because I was really looking forward to winning zero points. Week off now then onto KLM Open but not before a pro am in Bordeaux....... Thanks to Fleming and his team in Denmark for another tournament. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) September 2, 2018