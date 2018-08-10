Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Warriors star Curry shoots 71 in return to Web.com Tour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    10 Aug 2018, 04:12 IST
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

NBA superstar Stephen Curry donned all black instead of the familiar Golden State blue and yellow, on the golf course on Thursday.

Making his second appearance at the Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic, Warriors guard Curry carded a one-over-par 71.

Last year, Curry failed to make the cut after shooting eight-over par with back-to-back rounds of 74. But this time out, he finished the opening round in a promising position following a forgetful front nine at TPC Stonebrae.

Curry, who was paired with Martin Trainer and Cameron Champ, was on the par-four 10th hole to start and through the first nine he carded three bogeys and not a single birdie.

After the turn, things started clicking — so much so he let loose a shimmy after saving par on one.

Curry then rebounded from a bogey on the par-four second hole with his first birdie of the day. In celebration, he hugged his caddie and went on to record two more birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.

Curry even sported a yellow ribbon in memory of Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle, who lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
