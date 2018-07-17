Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Watson: Johnson and Woods can prosper at Carnoustie

Omnisport
19   //    17 Jul 2018, 14:30 IST
Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods during the second round of the U.S. Open

Tom Watson would not be surprised to see either Dustin Johnson or Tiger Woods continue the American major dominance by winning The Open at Carnoustie.

World number one Johnson is the favourite to lift the Claret Jug for the first time at one the notoriously toughest courses in the world.

Johnson has three top-10 Open finishes to his name and was third in the U.S. Open last month after claiming his second victory of the season at the St. Jude Classic.

The legendary Watson, who won the first of his eight major titles at Carnoustie in 1975, thinks his fellow American has a great chance of winning his second major this weekend.

He told Omnisport: "I don't think you can say there is a standout favourite, there are so many players who are capable of winning it, but I do like DJ.

"I like the way he's played the Open in previous years. He's at the top of his game, he is consistent and is such a great ball striker. I would certainly not be surprised to see him win it."

Watson also believes Woods could stretch the sequence of consecutive American major winners to six following some impressive performances since his latest return from back surgery.

The five-time Open champion added: "Tiger is in good form, you definitely cannot count him out. It would be very dangerous to do that. He's done so well to come back with the problems that he faced, he's hit some really good form and has shown he can challenge again.

"There are so many players who stand a good chance, it is just how they can handle conditions and keep it together on the mental side of things, that is such a big thing in a major and any golf for that matter.

"I think professional golf is in great stead at the moment, it is exciting to see so many young players and more established players at the top of their game."

Omnisport
NEWS
