Woods and Spieth on the charge, Koepka leads US PGA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    12 Aug 2018, 01:46 IST
Woodscropped
Fourteen-time major champion Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were on the charge, while Brooks Koepka moved into the lead as a birdie-fest continued in the third round at the US PGA Championship.

Woods signed for a four-under 66 on Saturday after he was unable to complete his second round on Friday due to the inclement weather at Bellerive Country Club.

The 14-time major champion was three over after two holes in his first round and had been in danger of missing the cut, but was just two shots off the lead when he hit the turn in 31 in his penultimate round.

Woods made five birdies and dropped just the one shot at the fifth to move alongside defending champion Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Thomas Pieters, Charl Schwartzel and Rickie Fowler on eight under in St. Louis.

U.S. Open champion Koepka picked up three shots in his first five holes to move out on his own at 11 under after matching Gary Player's US PGA record round of 63 on day two.

Gary Woodland, sole leader after his first and second rounds, was level par through four holes, dropping a shot at the second and getting back to level par for the day with a first birdie at the fourth.

Spieth's first round of 71 was a distant memory as he put himself in contention to pull off a career Grand Slam, also hitting the turn in 31 with four gains in five holes to sit just three shots off the lead.

Kevin Kisner was just a shot off the lead at level par through five holes, while Thomas birdied two of the first three holes in an ominous start before three consecutive pars, while Scott picked up three shots in his opening six holes.

