Woods earns first win since 2013; Rose claims FedEx Cup

Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods earned his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 with a two-shot Tour Championship triumph and Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup at East Lake on Sunday.

Woods, who started the final day with a three-shot lead, captivated euphoric fans with a blast from the pas to seal a long-awaited win after undergoing four back surgeries since 2014.

The 14-time major champion finished the season with eight top-12 finishes, including a runner up at the PGA Championship and finally a tournament victory after ending an incredible week on 11 under.

A composed Woods fired a one-over final-round 71 to finish second in the FedEx Cup standings.

While Woods' victory stole the show, Rose won the FedEx Cup, but the world number one did it the hard way, needing a birdie at the last to achieve the feat for the first time.

The Englishman struggled as he finished with a three-over 73, but he two-putted for only his second gain of the day on the 72nd hole to claim the Cup.

Rose finished tied for fourth at six under to add a FedEx Cup title to a list of achievements which already included an Olympic gold medal, U.S. Open and world number one ranking.

Billy Horschel shot a four-under 66 to finish second at nine under, while Dustin Johnson carded a three-under 67 to finish third on seven under, with Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson another stroke back along with Rose.

Gallery members joined Woods down the 72nd fairway as he finished off his 80th PGA Tour win. He won five times in 2013, but injuries cost him the best part of five years.

The 42-year-old will now head to Le Golf National to feature for the United States in the Ryder Cup.