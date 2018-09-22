Woods ready to 'hang in there' at East Lake

Tiger Woods plans to continue trying to "grind it out" at the Tour Championship as he shares the lead at the halfway mark.

The 14-time major champion carded a two-under 68 on Friday to move into seven under, sharing the lead with Englishman Justin Rose.

Woods, who last won in 2013, said he was below his best in the second round, but he has no plans to change his approach at East Lake.

"Same approach, kind of hang in there and grind it out and just basically try and give myself as many looks as I possibly can," he said.

"I'm rolling the ball well, but, more importantly, I need to leave the ball in the correct spots.

"Above the holes is not easy this week, and so it's imperative I hit the ball on the fairway so I can control my spin coming into the greens.

"Yesterday [Thursday], I had a bunch of uphill putts, and hence I shot five under."

Tiger Woods' record with a lead or share is pretty, pretty good. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/PQxulTkW1v — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018

Woods opened the FedEx Cup event with a five-under 65, while Rose has posted a 66 and 67 to begin the tournament.

The 42-year-old said he would enjoy playing alongside Rose, whose form has seen him rise to world number one.

"It's going to be fun. Rosey and I have known each other for a very long time and been good friends, and we'll have a good time," Woods said.

"We're going to obviously be competing, but also I think we're both going to enjoy competing against one another.

"We've still got a long way to go, still got 36 more holes to go, and there's a lot of golf to be played still."