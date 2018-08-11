Woods well placed after second-round 66

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 11 Aug 2018, 20:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods at the US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods put himself into contention at the US PGA Championship as he finished his delayed second round at four under par, six adrift of leader Gary Woodland.

Woods began Saturday at three under after an impressive start in St Louis, and quickly picked up another shot at the eighth as he rounded out the front nine in 31.

After the turn his form fluctuated as costly bogeys at 10 and 12 stopped him from moving into a top-10 place.

Round three will begin later on Saturday with Woods hoping to get the birdies flowing again as he looks to contend again in a major, the American having threatened at The Open.

Heading into Moving Day six shots back. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/IGmbYMFUWl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2018

Also in Woods' group were two of the world's top five in Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, but like their 14-time major winner they failed to card really low scores.

McIlroy will start the third round at three under, while Thomas is closer to Woodland's impressive score at six under thanks to a 65.