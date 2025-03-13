5 things to avoid in GTA Online (March 13 to 19, 2025)

A brand-new GTA Online weekly update went live earlier today, March 13, 2025, introducing a fresh set of offers. Players can avoid buying some items the usual way, as they can be obtained for much cheaper via other methods for the next seven days. Few commodities are also available at a discount, and while they may seem interesting, they are not exactly worth investing in.

Ad

With that said, here are five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is, from today (March 13) through March 19, 2025.

Note: The entries have been arranged in no particular order.

Vysser Neo and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (March 13 - 19, 2025)

1) Western Powersurge

Western Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Powersurge is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online in terms of top speed. When upgraded completely, it goes as fast as 130.00 mph, according to YouTuber Broughy1322's tests. Furthermore, the bike has a sleek design, likely inspired by the 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire, and decent customization options.

Ad

Trending

The Powersurge costs $1,605,000 on Legendary Motorsport. However, players should avoid spending any money on it for the next few days, as it can be acquired for free as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

2) Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Alpha-Z1 is a plane that resembles the Reberry 3M1C1R from real life. While aircraft can be quite useful in GTA Online, this one should be avoided. For starters, it isn't weaponized. Additionally, the Alpha-Z1 only shows light explosive resistance against Homing Missiles and Explosive Rounds.

Ad

The aircraft has a good top speed of 201.50 mph, but that alone isn't enough to justify a $2,121,350 (or $1,595,000 Trade Price) investment. The current GTA Online weekly update has applied a 40% discount on it, but players would be better off going with a more sturdy and weaponized alternative, even if that means spending a bit more money.

3) Vysser Neo

Vysser Neo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vysser Neo is a stylish sports car whose design looks to be a mix of the Spyker C8 Aileron and the Maserati 3200 GT. It features an excellent top speed of 125.25 mph (when fully upgraded), decent customizability, and compatibility with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.

Ad

The Vysser Neo costs $1,875,000 at Legendary Motorsport, but players should avoid buying it at the moment. That's because it is one of this week's Savlage Yard Robbery vehicles and can be claimed for just $20,000 (or $10,000 for Document Forgery Office owners) after being robbed.

4) Overflod Entity XXR

Overflod Entity XXR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Overflod Entity XXR is a GTA Online supercar that boasts a neat 127.50 mph top speed. The vehicle is seemingly based on the Koenigsegg One:1 and the Agera R. That said, there are no special upgrades for it, and at $2,305,000, having just a good top speed isn't enough.

Ad

Unless one really wants an Entity XXR, they can, for example, get a Bravado Banshee GTS ($1,989,500) instead, which goes up to 138.00 mph with standard performance upgrades and 172.50 mph with HSW upgrades in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Banshee GTS can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer in all versions of the game.

In short, the Overflod Entity is not worth spending on in GTA Online, even with the 30% discount during the GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025.

Ad

5) Truffade Adder

Truffade Adder (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Truffade Adder is still one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, thanks to its impressive 126.25 mph top speed. This supercar lacks customizability, but its design, likely a combination of the Bugatti Super Veyron and Saab Aero-X, doesn't need much tinkering to look good.

Ad

The Adder costs $1,000,000 at Legendary Motorsport. However, given that it can be acquired for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride through March 19, 2025, players should hold off on spending any money on it this week.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback