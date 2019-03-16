×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Devils rally from 2 goals down, beat Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Damon Severson scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Kevin Rooney and Stefan Noesen scored 7:53 apart in the third period to tie the score after the Devils trailed 2-0. MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots to give New Jersey its second straight win after a seven-game skid (0-6-1).

Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver, and Bo Horvat had two assists. Jacob Markstrom finished with 31 saves.

Petterson also scored on the opening attempt of the shootout, and Drew Stafford tied it for New Jersey in the second round.

Rooney started the Devils' comeback with a deflection at 5:41 of the third. Noesen tied it with 6:26 left in regulation when he chipped Eric Tangradi's pass behind Markstrom.

Pettersson broke out of a scoring slump with a power-play goal to open the scoring at 3:18 of the second period. With Stafford off for tripping, Petterson took a pass from Brock Boeser and ripped a shot from the faceoff circle over Blackwood's shoulder. It was his first in 12 games and gave the 20-year-old Swede 59 points on the season — a team-leading 27 goals and 32 assists. He is one point behind Pavel Bure and Ivan Hlinka for most points in a season by a Vancouver rookie.

Pearson made it 2-0 at 1:42 of the third on an innocent looking shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Blackwood swung his stick, but the puck seemed to go underneath and between his pads.

The Canucks lost two defensemen in a scoreless first period. Chris Tanev limped off the ice and headed to the dressing room after blocking a shot by Kyle Palmieri during a Devils power play. He returned for a brief skate, but left the bench again. Ashton Sautner was hurt later in the period after blocking a shot with his right arm. He returned later.

The Canucks (29-32-10) mathematically remain in the playoff hunt. They trail Arizona by nine points in the race for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Advertisement

NOTES: Vancouver also scored on a power play in Wednesday's win over the New York Rangers. It's the first time since November the Canucks have scored on the power play in back-to-back games. ... Canucks F Jay Beagle didn't take the pregame skate and was replaced by Tim Schaller. ... The Canucks didn't get their first shot on goal until almost 6:30 was gone in the opening period. . Before the game started, the Devils were eliminated from playoff contention when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. New Jersey is 14th in the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Colorado on Sunday to finish a six-game trip.

Canucks: At Dallas on Sunday night to open a two-game trip.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Chiasson scores in shootout, Oilers outlast Canucks 3-2
RELATED STORY
Edler scores in OT, Canucks rally to beat Maple Leafs 3-2
RELATED STORY
Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2
RELATED STORY
Devils rally from 3 goals down, beat Golden Knights in OT
RELATED STORY
Kinkaid stops 21 shots, Devils beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Canucks rally in the third period to beat Blue Jackets 3-2
RELATED STORY
Canucks rally to beat Kings 4-3, end road losing streak at 4
RELATED STORY
Pettersson scores in shootout, Canucks best Flames 4-3
RELATED STORY
Motte scores 2 as Canucks beat Rangers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Pettersson scores in return from injury; Canucks beat Wings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us