Habs-Hurricanes game to be broadcast in Plain Cree language

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:51 IST
AP Image

The Montreal Canadiens' visit to the Carolina Hurricanes later this month is expected to be the first NHL game with a broadcaster calling play-by-play in the Plains Cree language.

The March 24 game will be aired on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, which will use Sportsnet's production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.

Sportsnet vice president Rob Corte called it a "momentous broadcast."

"We are truly honored to have the opportunity to work with APTN to celebrate Canada's indigenous communities and the shared passion for hockey that unites us all," Corte said Thursday, according to The Canadian Press.

Clarence Iron will do the play by play, while musician Earl Wood will host the studio show alongside game analyst and former NHL player John Chabot. Iron works for CFNK radio as a program host and calls local games in the Cree language.

