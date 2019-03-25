×
Lehner earns 5th shutout, Islanders beat Coyotes 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Mar 2019, 04:56 IST
AP Image

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored to back Robin Lehner's fifth shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Sunday.

Lehner stopped 31 shots to help the Islanders win for the second time in two days and keep pace with first place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Starting for the second straight day, Lehner had nine saves in the first period, and 11 each in the second and third to improve to 22-12-5 this season.

Darcy Kuemper finished with 24 saves as the Coyotes lost their fifth straight (0-3-2), and finished 0-3-1 on a four-game trip. Arizona hasn't won since March 14 against Anaheim at home, where there will play four of their last six games as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

CAPITALS 3, FLYERS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Braden Holtby made 35 saves and Washington beat Philadelphia to snap a two-game skid.

Holtby helped Washington kill off three of four Philadelphia power plays, and that allowed the Capitals to avoid what would have been their first three-game losing streak since January.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Jakub Vrana scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal and Brian Elliott made 27 saves for Philadelphia, which made a run from near the bottom of the league before running out of gas.

Associated Press
