Maple Leafs goalie Andersen 'day to day' with groin injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 03:15 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen will sit out Saturday night's game against the New York Islanders because of a groin injury.

The team said Andersen is day to day, and announced hours later it had acquired goalie Michael Hutchinson from Florida for the Maple Leafs' fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

Andersen last played on Dec. 22 against the New York Rangers, stopping 25 shots in a 5-3 win. The 29-year-old from Denmark has 20 wins through 30 starts this season to go along with a .923 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

Garret Sparks will start against the Islanders, with Kasimir Kaskisuo — called up from Toronto of the AHL on an emergency basis — serving as the backup.

Hutchinson, 28, has appeared in four games with the Panthers this season and eight for Springfield of the AHL. He played in 102 games for Winnipeg from 2013-18 where he was 43-39-11 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA.

The Maple Leafs said Hutchinson will report to the Marlies.

