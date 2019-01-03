Matt Murray makes 28 saves, Penguins rout Rangers 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Murray stopped 28 shots to keep up his strong play since returning from an injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday night for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang and Dominik Simon each had a goal and an assist. Zach Aston-Reese and Tanner Pearson also scored to help the Penguins win for the ninth time in 10 games. Patric Hornqvist had two assists.

Murray improved to 6-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average in six games since coming back from a lower-body injury Dec. 15. He also moved to 8-0 in his career against the Rangers, including the playoffs.

Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers. They are 2-0-2 in their previous four games and 2-0-5 in their past seven at home.

Henrik Lundqvist, picked as an All-Star for the fifth time earlier in the day, gave up six goals on 18 shots before he was pulled less than five minutes into the third period. Alexandar Georgiev replaced him and finished with six saves.

CANUCKS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime and Vancouver held off Ottawa.

Pettersson's second goal put Vancouver ahead 3-1 early in the third period, but Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, with Stone tying it with 50 seconds left.

Pettersson won it by burying a 2-on-1 feed from Brock Boeser. Pettersson was named an All-Star for the first time earlier in the day. The 20-year-old rookie has 22 goals.

Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots.

Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators.

FLAMES 5, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal with 10:23 left lifted Calgary past Detroit.

Detroit led 2-0 after one period, but the Flames rallied to hand the Red Wings their sixth straight loss. Sean Monahan, TJ Brodie, Elias Lindholm and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary.

Darren Helm, Jacob de la Rose and Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.

Gaudreau put the Flames ahead 4-3 after a slick play by Matthew Tkachuk, who stickhandled below the goal line and then slipped a pass between goalie Jimmy Howard and the side of the net. Gaudreau was in front to tap in the puck for his 22nd goal of the season.

