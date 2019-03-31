×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Panthers end Bruins' home winning streak at 12

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Mar 2019, 05:04 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Brouwer scored a short-handed goal, Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 4-1 on Saturday to end the Bruins' home winning streak at 12.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Riley Sheahan added a goal for Florida. Eliminated from playoff contention, the Panthers have won two straight.

Noel Acciari scored and Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston. The Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth and will most likely open the postseason at home against Toronto.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored 21 seconds apart in the first period, and Carolina beat Philadelphia to boost its playoff hopes and eliminate the Flyers from contention.

Justin Faulk, Jaccob Slavin and Brock McGinn and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes are in position for the first Eastern Conference wild card.

Claude Giroux and Oskar Lindblom scored for Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Panthers beat Bruins 4-1, snap Boston's 12-game home streak
RELATED STORY
Bergeron, Bruins rally past Panthers to extend points streak
RELATED STORY
Bruins clinch playoff berth with 7-3 win over Panthers
RELATED STORY
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak with 4-2 win
RELATED STORY
Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19
RELATED STORY
Bruins beat Chicago 6-3, snap Blackhawks' 7-game win streak
RELATED STORY
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak in 4-2 win
RELATED STORY
Luongo gets 77th shutout as Panthers blank Bruins 5-0
RELATED STORY
Bruins get late scoring barrage, snap Lightning's streak 4-1
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak's hat trick, 5 points carry Bruins past Rangers 6-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us