×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Price makes 33 saves in return, Canadiens beat Canucks 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    04 Jan 2019, 09:21 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 33 saves in his return from injury to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Price picked up his second shutout of the season and 42nd overall in his first appearance after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. Jordie Benn and Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal.

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson left because of a lower-body injury in the second period. Named to the All-Star Games on Wednesday, Pettersson was injured after getting tangled with fellow rookie and Habs forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Pettersson's right knee was caught between Kotkaniemi's legs as they both fell to the ice. The Swede stayed down on the ice before getting to his feet and going to the dressing room.

Joel Armia also returned to the Canadiens after missing 25 games because of a knee injury. The Finn had an assist.

Vancouver's Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Benn opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 11:50 of the first. Minutes after Pettersson's injury, Drouin burst up the wing for his 13th of the season.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
McElhinney makes 48 saves, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 2-1
RELATED STORY
Drouin's power-play goal sends Canadiens past Canucks 3-2
RELATED STORY
Campbell makes 40 saves, Kings beat Canadiens 3-0
RELATED STORY
Martin Jones makes 40 saves, Sharks beat Canadiens 3-1
RELATED STORY
Carey Price makes 43 saves, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2
RELATED STORY
Price gets 300th win as Canadiens beat Coyotes 2-1
RELATED STORY
Price, Canadiens blank Bruins, 3-0
RELATED STORY
Canucks beat Bruins 8-5 for 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Erne scores tiebreaker late, Lightning beat Canadiens 6-5
RELATED STORY
Danault records hat trick as Canadiens defeat Vegas 4-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us