×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Latest: Polian disappointed as AAF operations suspended

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Apr 2019, 02:58 IST
AP Image

The Latest on the future of the Alliance of American Football (all times EDT):

5:15 p.m.

Alliance of American Football co-founder Bill Polian says he's been told football operations have been suspended and that virtually everyone involved will be terminated within 24 to 48 hours. He declined to say who told him that.

He says the only people to be retained will be equipment managers and others closing facilities.

Polian says he is "extremely disappointed."

He said: "We were headed to a tremendous run of success, beginning with Saturday's game leading into (the NCAA Tournament) on CBS. Our league on the field has prospered and grown. The football's gotten better, and that's a tremendous tribute to the coaches and players and GMs and front office staff and all the other people who have done a phenomenal job."

Asked why the league was shutting down, Polian said he's heard that "only that it's about the money. That's all."

___

3:06 p.m.

Advertisement

The Alliance of American Football is suspending operations eight games into its first season.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the eight-team spring football league is not folding, but games will not be played this weekend. The decision was made by majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league officials were still working through details of the suspension. An announcement from the league is expected later Tuesday.

The league was co-founded by former NFL executive Bill Polian and television and film producer Charlie Ebersol.

The AAF aspired to be a league for players with NFL hopes, but it could not reach agreement with the NFLPA to use players at the end of NFL rosters.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
AP Sources: AAF suspending operations 8 games into season
RELATED STORY
Hurricanes owner Dundon invests $250 million in Alliance
RELATED STORY
US-based NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds
RELATED STORY
NFL parlays with Caesars as sponsor minus sports betting
RELATED STORY
Oilers' Connor McDavid suspended for check to head
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Subban welcomes Lindsey Vonn home with goat cake
RELATED STORY
Flyers' Gudas suspended 2 games for high-sticking Kucherov
RELATED STORY
Last-place Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-2
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak has hat trick, 5 points as Bruins beat Rangers 6-3
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Cup champion Capitals to visit White House
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us